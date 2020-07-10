Doc Gallows & Karl Anderson’s Talk’n Shop A Mania Reportedly Filmed This Week

Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson’s Talk’n Shop A Mania reportedly filmed earlier this week with the event set to air on FITE next month. Wrestling Inc reports that the event from Gallows, Anderson & Rocky Romero filmed skits and matches for a show to air on August 1st on FITE TV.

Among the people reportedly involved in the shoot were Enzo Amore, Heath Slater, Willie Mack, Curt Hawkins, The Rock n’ Roll Express, Alex Koslov, Mike Bennett, Maria Kanellis, Chavo Guerrero, Impact Executive Vice President Scott D’Amore, Johnny Swinger, Teddy Long, Tyson Dean, Jeff Lewis Neal, Raven’s Flock (Sick Boy, Lodi, Reese & Scotty Riggs), and D’Lo Brown. According to the site, it includes several “outrageous skits” and matches including a “Boner Match,” which was a parody of the Boneyard match.

The content was filmed using Gallows’ backyard and his ring, with a “strict COVID-19 screening” required before anyone could be on his his property. You can see a preview for the show below: