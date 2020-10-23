Doc Gallows On Impact Wrestling Letting Talent Try To Get Over On Their Own

In an interview with Fightful, Doc Gallows said that one of the things he likes about Impact Wrestling is that it gives people a chance to get over on their own. Here are highlights:

On Deonna Purrazzo in Impact: “It’s been great and she has really flourished since she made the move to IMPACT. A lot of people will say and you hear it in these interviews and when you leave you there is some bitterness. I’m glad that that happened but honestly, it’s been the best blessing of my entire career and some of the most creative freedom of our entire career. We’re launching this whiskey brand. We have a bottle signing Friday night… They’re letting us push this stuff on television. They’re letting us push our beer. They’re letting us just really grow this brand and mutually grow each other and I couldn’t be happier to wear the IMPACT hat. Then again, on the Deonna thing, what a great story there is there and to actually see her go out there and perform at the level she deserves to be able to get showcased on, I think is a complete blessing. Hats off to Don Callis, Scott D’Amore and everyone over at IMPACT Wrestling for being wrestling purists and seeing it for what it is and giving people a chance to really go out and get over on their own and not just portray a character. I portrayed a character for a lot of years and it’s fun to be me now. It took a long time but I’m thankful for it.”

On the strength of their roster: “There’s a lot of room for movement and we have such a versatile roster that you can plug people anywhere now. You keep them viable on the television show and I can see Sami jumping right back up the card… It’s a motivated roster. It’s a motivated brand. I said it on Full Keg and it got a lot of play, but if you’re sleeping on IMPACT, it’s time to wake up. I truly believe it.”

On EC3’s promo skills: “Yeah, I think it’s a beautiful thing. Kudos to EC3. I mean, he’s always been one of the great promos in the business, but now you’re seeing another layer, another character layer and IMPACT was cool enough to go, ‘Yeah, we’ll do this deal with you for however long it will be and go do Ring Of Honor.’ It’s kind of cool to have those options and it’s no secret that he’s a buddy of mine, but I thought his talent was slept on for a long time as well as Brian Myers, the most professional wrestler. You’re seeing him, and I hate to give star ratings to anyone, but give a five-star performance, top of the line performance where he can carry a main event and do great. I’m proud of these guys. I’m proud of our roster and it’s fun to be on a team that is in there consistently swinging. Nobody has a bad idea and everything is up for discussion.”