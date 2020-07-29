Doc Gallows On Why AJ Styles Wants Another Match With The Undertaker

We reported earlier this week that AJ Styles revealed in an interview that he wanted another match with the Undertaker. In an interview with Wrestling Inc, Doc Gallows said that Styles would like to give the Undertaker one more big match in front of a crowd before he retires for good. Here are highlights:

On how Styles feels about Talk’nShopAMania parodying the Bone Yard match: “It did mean a lot to him. It meant a lot to Undertaker and it meant a lot to us. But AJ also gets us and has always gotten us and our sense of humor. He may not always agree with it but he’s fully supportive. AJ was fully supportive, and as has been reported and to not beat a dead horse, we spoke and said our feelings on Paul Heyman. But AJ understand we’re having fun. We even put a disclaimer at the beginning that said, ‘Don’t be offended by what you see here. Have fun and laugh along.’ It’s light-hearted and meant to be a good time and it is. There’s a lot of colorful language and insider jokes and insider sh*t being said. But it’s all with a big wink and we needed something like that. We needed to do something creative that was more light-hearted especially before we stepped back into television wrestling and Impact Wrestling.”

On Impact promoting the Good Brothers’ side projects: “This was cool and it’s a creative liberty that we’ve never had before because Impact is fully on board with promoting Talk’nShopAMania. They’re fully on board with co-promoting my Lariato Pro shows which will be available on the Impact Plus app which has every PPV in Impact history and all kinds of bonus content and independent stuff. It’s a good challenge for me especially when the world opens back up to beef up these shows that I’ve been running for years. I deliver a good product there because it will be available on that streaming app. I think it’s a great time for both brands to grow with each other. It was just a great vibe. Wrestling has gotten fun again, which is exciting.”

On one more match for the Undertaker: “I don’t know. After seeing him there and how tough and hard he is, he definitely has one more in him. Early on in the shoot he goes to throw that back fist and his arm goes through the friggin’ window. It’s a lacerations, there’s tendon and blood and a lot of swelling. If it was somebody else, they might have stopped that and there might have been serious medical attention but there wasn’t. He wrapped it with a towel, took a 10 second break and he’s back out there fighting and rolling around in the dirt. He’s a bad ass dude; I watched it with my own two eyes. As far as that goes [with Undertaker having another match], in the right setting I think yeah. I think it was great for those two to do it in that setting because you can’t have WrestleMania with AJ Styles and The Undertaker in an empty Performance Center. That’s a match that deserves the crowd reaction that it would get. I said that at Slammiversary too. As much fun as Slammiversary was and as great as it was and as cool as it was and I think it was a big shot in the arm, but the only thing missing was when that Motor City Machine Guns graphic showed up at the beginning of the PPV, it would have been a hell of a pop. I told those guys it was a shame they didn’t get to get that pop. It will be fun when the world opens up again to feel those reactions. The Boneyard Match was them doing the best they could do with what they had as a resource at the time. Creatively, it was where to go and what to do. But I think that probably AJ would like to give Taker that match with a big crowd and a big reaction. I know that.”