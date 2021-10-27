Doc Gallows on WWE Wanting to Control All the Indy Wrestling Companies

– During a recent interview with the MCW Cast, Impact Wrestling star Doc Gallows discussed the recent WWE philosophy toward the indy wrestling scene during his last run there. According to Gallows, while he was still there, WWE had a philosophy of wanting to control the indies and have things “self-produced” through them. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“I did hear this; I’m not gonna drop anything here but I mean I know at one point, there was a philosophy in WWE when I was working there that they basically wanted to control all the indies and have everything self-produced through them. This was before AEW had officially launched and that was kind of the plan. They were trying to buy, like say Ring of Honor for example. I don’t know if that’s one of ‘em but they probably tried. Luckily these people held out, they said no. AEW happens and now we’re sitting, it’s fruitful for everybody which is really important because if it’s a monopoly, we all know it’s boring, it’s less interesting to watch.”

Gallows and tag team partner Karl Anderson were released by WWE in April 2020 as part of pandemic-related budget cuts.