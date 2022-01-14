Doc Gallows Recalls Knocking Katsuyori Shibata Out With Forearm Shot

Doc Gallows recently looked back at his match with Katsuyori Shibata where he knocked the Japanese star out with a forearm shot. Gallows was a guest on the Sports Guys Talking Wrestling podcast recently and discussed how his old elbow injury caused the incident.

“In Japanese wrestling, fans know that the forearm exchange is a huge thing,” Gallows said (per Fightful). “The one-two, back and forth, the big stiff forearm shots to the jaw, side of the head, the shoulder, whatever you’re doing. I broke my right elbow about 15 years ago in WWE developmental and never had it fixed. That elbow is like a calcified antler sticking out of my right arm. I’ve never thrown a good forearm shot and been able to control it very well.”

He continued, “I’ve expressed this to Japanese management on several occasions but they wanted to see it. We tagged in for Shibata’s hot comeback and he popped me with one forearm, I popped him with one back and he went to sleep. Thank God, his muscle memory and him being such a bad ass, he was able to come to, go through the motions, and finish the match and the sequence we were headed into. I had a little dookie in my shorts there thinking I had screwed up bad.”