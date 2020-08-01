Doc Gallows Says Roman Reigns Changed WWE’s Locker Room For the Better

Doc Gallows wasn’t excited to return to WWE in 2016, but he found some things improved from his last run and credits Roman Reigns for that. Gallows spoke with Dave Penzer on his Sitting Ringside (h/t to Wrestling Inc) and talked about how Reigns did a lot to clean up the locker room vibe backstage.

“I will say this. I was not a fan of Gallows, Anderson, and AJ Styles joining WWE in 2016. I said that publicly. I thought we had a good thing going in Japan,” Gallow said, reiterating a comment he made on the Talk’ N Shop podcast immediately after the completion of his and Anderson’s no-compete clause. While that mindset may not have changed, he did find the change backstage surprising in a good way.

“When I got there in 2016, I was pleasantly surprised because the locker room of old had changed,” he said. “The old guard was gone. It wasn’t everybody walking around on eggshells. I give big credit to Roman Reigns for that. It wasn’t the locker room vibe necessarily in WWE, it was the vibe of some of the people who weren’t in charge who still try to lead through fear and everybody is supposed to be scared of everybody and all that stuff.”

Gallows and Anderson are now with Impact Wrestling and plan to compete in NJPW as well when the pandemic situation alleviates enough that they are allowed to.