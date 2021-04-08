Doc Gallows Says He Doesn’t Talk To Tama Tonga Anymore

In an interview with Fightful, Doc Gallows revealed that he doesn’t talk to NJPW wrestler and Bullet Club member Tama Tonga and hasn’t talked to him about the Bullet Club revival in AEW. Here are highlights:

On appearing for AEW while signed with Impact Wrestling: “Well, we just were like, ‘Wait, is this really gonna happen? Hold on.’ We’ve been talking to the Bucks a lot. We talk to the Bucks constantly. We’re buddies. Then when D’Amore brought it up, I was like, ‘Oh, wow. I think this is really gonna happen.’ Then I didn’t realize how intricate this went and how deep it went with Don and Kenny had been talking about this for a year. Which nobody really knew about that. I just think it makes the story even cooler and hopefully, long term, there’s gonna be a lot more layers to it. But, from the behind the scenes part of it, you hear something like that and you go, ‘Wow, that’s cool shit, but I don’t think it’ll ever actually happen,’ and then it did. It was pretty damn cool and continues to be, I think.”

On how many people knew about it: “It was just there was a small circle of us who knew about all of it and again, like when we went to Nashville to film that first time, it was only the guys you saw in those segments that were even there. It was an empty studio other than that. So, all the IMPACT wrestlers and stuff had already gone home from the tapings when we went in to do it. So, I think just not a lot of people knew about it, which gave it a cool element of surprise as well. You never know. You know wants that scoop more than any fan in the world? All the boys.”

On if he talks to Tama Tonga: “Currently no, I do not, and that’s the truth. I will say this on the issue, Machine Gun and I, as well as our other friends who’ve been roped into this, we love to make big moves and make big money. If you don’t want to jump on that train then don’t. Stay in the dust. Not my problem. That’s just how I feel about it.”