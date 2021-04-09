Doc Gallows Says Impact Wrestling Contacted The Good Brothers 15 Minutes After WWE Release

In an interview with Fightful, Doc Gallows revealed that Impact Wrestling contacted himself and Karl Anderson within fifteen minutes of their release from WWE. Here are highlights:

On when Impact Wrestling contacted them: “Well, there was definitely some fence mending that had to happen there and it’s been great, I’ll say that. But, I mean, Scott in under ten minutes was like, ‘Hey. Know it sucks. Need to talk to you guys ASAP. Whenever you feel like it, call me.’ Hell, I talked to him that evening, you know? So, they were in hot, hot, hot, hot pursuit to get that deal done and they had to put some stuff in there that isn’t necessarily traditional.”

On benefits of the deal they signed: “Like, we’re creating content for that IMPACT+ app, which has a lot of great stuff on it. It’s got every pay-per-view in history. We’ve got a new show that we’re doing a pilot for over there that I don’t want to get in trouble, ‘cause last time I said something like this I wasn’t supposed to say it yet. Lots of great content over there. My promotion that I have in Georgia, where you get the tickets for TalkNShop Live, LariatoPro. Those show go up on IMPACT+. We’re doing a lot of fun stuff over there, too. But, yeah. Scott D’Amore, Don Callis, they were all over it. They locked it in immediately. That’s why we’re proud IMPACT flag bearers, so-to-speak. Wearing the flag, wearing the hat, doing the whole deal, and they’ve been cool enough to make and let this IMPACT / AEW relationship happen, which I think is great for the exposure of everybody involved.”

On offering them the original deal they offered in 2019: “They did. Which was highly impressive to us and rightfully so, right? No, we’re IMPACT guys all the way. To go a little bit more into that, hopefully this thing plays out for as long as it can and it’s good and it’s entertaining and we can keep it going. But when the time comes we’re IMPACT guys and we’ll be back there like we are each and every set of tapings. So, you know, just keeps on rolling, man.”