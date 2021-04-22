Doc Gallows Says Wrestling Would Have Missed Out On Juice Robinson If He Stayed With WWE

In an interview with Fightful, Doc Gallows praised Juice Robinson and said that wrestling would have missed out out on him if he chose to stay with WWE. Juice competed in WWE as CJ Parker on the NXT brand. Here are highlights:

On facing FinJuice in Impact Wrestling: “Of course it didn’t surprise me,” Gallows said of the team showing up. “That was part of the hand on the wheel, brother. No, I thought it was great. You know, you gotta remember, when I left Japan, I’ve known Finlay since he was a small kid, you know? I mean, Fit and Mel live in Georgia, not far from me. We’ve always been very friendly. Fit helped me young in my career, early on. Then I tried to help David as much as I could, not that he needed it, when he came to Japan as a young boy. Because he doesn’t know everybody. We would take him out to our sponsors and let him hang out, eat with us and hang out. He was a great kid, but he was in that young boy role. Juice came over from NXT, he already had some name value, but he was still in that young boy role. So, seeing those guys—and we played it up on TV—but it was real. I was pumped to see them come into their own. I think that Finlay’s improved his look, his style. Their stars now, man, and it comes across on television. Both of them. They’re a great team, great young team. Athletic, good in the ring, entertaining. It was fun to see them on the American TV side of things where they’re starting to get to do more backstage stuff and to show some character stuff. I think that’s great for them. So, yeah, like I said, I think that’s a team that I’d like for Karl and I to get to do a lot more stuff with going down the road.”

On Juice Robinson as a star: “He’s one of those guys that would have been a star that wrestling missed out on had he not left. Because he would have stayed in that same role he was obviously unhappy in, to walk away from and bet on himself. You gotta love that. Goes to New Japan and comes into his own. But, I mean, he’s a guy that’s built to be an American TV star, he really is. I think it’s cool to have them doing that crossover stuff, because it’s great for IMPACT, but it’s also really great for those guys.”