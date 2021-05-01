Doc Gallows vs. Juice Robinson Set For Next Week’s Impact Wrestling

Impact Wrestling has announced that Juice Robinson will battle Doc Gallows on next week’s episode on AXS TV. The two will be on opposite ends of the ring at Impact’s Under Siege as well, when FinJuice teams with Eddie Edwards against The Good Brothers and Kenny Omega. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Doc Gallows vs. Juice Robinson

* Under Siege Qualifying Match: Trey Miguel vs. Rohit Raju

* Under Siege Qualifying Match: Chris Sabin vs. Rhino

* Under Siege Qualifying Match: James Storm vs. Moose

* El Phantasmo debuts