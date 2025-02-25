wrestling / News
Doc Gallows & Wife To Open Chiropractic & Wellness Center
Doc Gallows is set to open a Chiropractic & Wellness Center with his wife. The WWE alumnus announced on Twitter on Monday that he and his wife Dr. Bethany Hankinson are opening Hankinson Chiropractic & Wellness in Locust Grove, Georgia next week.
Gallows, who was released from WWE at the start of the month, wrote:
“1 week from today, Monday 3/3 @bg39760138 & I are officially opening Hankinson Chiropractic & Wellness at 501A Stanley K Tanger Blvd in Locust Grove, GA!! Offering chiropractic adjustments, soft tissue modalities & more. See you next week! #adjustmesoftly”
— “The Big LG” Doc Gallows (@The_BigLG) February 24, 2025
