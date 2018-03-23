Doctor Who Cleared Daniel Bryan Says He Shows No Signs Of Brain Injury

In an interview with Newsweek, neurosurgeon Dr. Robert Cantu said that when he examined Daniel Bryan, his brain showed no signs of injury. Cantu is one of the three experts that WWE’s Dr. Joseph Maroon sent Bryan to in order to finally get cleared.

He said: “I evaluated Bryan for a neurological opinion on return to WWE on February 26, 2018. Included in his medical records were multiple evaluations by renowned concussion clinicians. I determined that Bryan is currently asymptomatic, has a normal detailed neurological and cognitive neuropsychological examination, normal EEG, and an MRI that showed no definite evidence of a prior brain injury. It is my medical opinion that there is no absolute contraindication to his return to in-ring action in WWE.”

Cantu consults with teams in the NFL, NBA and NHL. He has his own concussion treatment center at the Emerson Hospital in Concord, Massachusetts. He’s an expert in chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a brain disease found in army veterans and athletes who have repeat head trauma. The most definitive way to get the diagnosis is during an autopsy after death. But symptoms can be found in the living, including depression, aggressive behavior and dementia. Cantu was one of the three neurological experts who diagnosed the likely first case of CTE in wrestling in Chris Benoit.