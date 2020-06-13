wrestling / News

Doctor in Jeff Hardy & Sheamus Smackdown Segment Identified

June 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Reddit sleuths have identified the doctor in the Jeff Hardy/Sheamus Smackdown contract signing segment. As noted on Friday, the contract signing featured Sheamus demanding that Hardy take a urine test to prove that he’s not on drugs before he would sign the contract to face Hardy at Backlash.

The Squared Circle subreddit quickly ID’d the doctor as Frank George, who has done a host of videos that have become memes:

