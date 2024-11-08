Doctor Named In Vince McMahon Lawsuit Seeks Dismissal of Janel Grant’s Evidence Request

As previously reported, Dr. Carlon Colker was named in Janel Grant’s lawsuit against Vince McMahon, as Grant was seeking evidence from Colker and his Peak Wellness Clinic. Post Wrestling reports that Colker and Peak Wellness have asked the Connecticut Superior Court to dismiss the evidence request from Grant. Colker and his legal team claim that Grant’s legal team have already been sent electronic copies of the medical and billing records they asked for. They also provided the court with copies of emails sent to Grant’s attorneys.

Colker’s team argues that Grant isn’t using the petition to file a lawsuit in state court, which violates state law. They claim Grant is trying to sue Colker and the clinic in federal court.

In a statement, Grant’s attorney Ann Callis said: “By his own admission, Dr. Colker’s filing today all but confirms they have withheld the requested records for fear they could lead to further legal action against him. Ms. Grant deserves answers, and we respectfully ask the court to compel Dr. Colker and Peak Wellness to provide her with long overdue clarity.”

Colker’s attorneys wrote: “This is not a violation of Judge Meyer’s stay. It is an effort to evade Connecticut’s requirement that bills of discovery… must be brought for the purpose of litigation in Connecticut Superior Court. All that Grant would have to do to avoid dismissal on this ground would be to acknowledge, forthrightly and unconditionally, that she will use whatever information she obtains in this proceeding in an action that she will bring in the Connecticut Superior Court. She cannot truthfully do so. A review of the eight categories of information she seeks to discover here, when read in light of the summary of her allegations relating to her federal action… makes clear that this action is joined at the hip with her federal action.“