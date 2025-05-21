wrestling / News
Dodger Stadium Hosts Lucha Libre For Mexican Heritage Night
The home of the Los Angeles Dodgers hosted lucha libre matches in for their Mexican Heritage Night celebration. Tuesday’s event took place at Dodger Stadium and saw live matches; you can see some clips below.
Fightful reports that among the matches were Bad Dude Tito & Che Cabrera taking on Jose Calamaco & Ro Montaña of Mariachi Montaña. The show advertised Chavo Guerrero throwing out the first pitch.
Lucha libre at Dodger Stadium for Mexican Heritage Night presented by Hornitos! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/eUdcFxvqO6
— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) May 21, 2025
Lucha Libre is going down at Dodger Stadium right now for Mexican Heritage Night 🔥
An entire ring on the field is incredible work.
pic.twitter.com/c2TcMbSxpA
— Dodgers Nation (@DodgersNation) May 21, 2025
