wrestling / News
Dog Collar Match Announced For This Week’s TNA Impact
Steve Maclin will face Eric Young in a Dog Collar Match on this week’s TNA Impact. TNA announced on Monday that the TNA International Championship match between Maclin and Young on this week’s show will be fought under the Dog Collar stipulation after Maclin issued the challenge in response to being choked by Young and the Northern Armory.
The updated lineup for the show, which airs Thursday night on TNA+ and AXS TV, is:
* TNA International Championship Dog Collar Match: Steve Maclin vs. Eric Young
* Mustafa Ali vs. Trey Miguel
* Victoria Crawford vs. TBA
EXCLUSIVE: @SteveMaclin wants @TheEricYoung in a DOG COLLAR MATCH for the TNA International Championship THIS THURSDAY on #TNAiMPACT on AXS TV in the US, Sportsnet 360 in Canada and TNA+ worldwide! pic.twitter.com/GU8QkN0SYt
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) May 5, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Gigi Dolin & Cora Jade Address Report Regarding WWE Releases & ‘Not Working Hard’
- Tony Schiavone Weighs On Bryan Danielson’s Future
- Fozzy Have Cancelled Tonight’s Concert, Venue Claims Chris Jericho Chose to Prioritize Wrestling
- Ted DiBiase Names The Best Enhancement Worker He’s Been In The Ring With