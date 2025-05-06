Dog Collar Match Announced For This Week’s TNA Impact

Steve Maclin will face Eric Young in a Dog Collar Match on this week’s TNA Impact. TNA announced on Monday that the TNA International Championship match between Maclin and Young on this week’s show will be fought under the Dog Collar stipulation after Maclin issued the challenge in response to being choked by Young and the Northern Armory.

The updated lineup for the show, which airs Thursday night on TNA+ and AXS TV, is:

* TNA International Championship Dog Collar Match: Steve Maclin vs. Eric Young

* Mustafa Ali vs. Trey Miguel

* Victoria Crawford vs. TBA