Various News: Dolph Ziggler Appearing on FOX News Tonight, Cold Open For Tonight’s Impact, Stephanie McMahon Posts Throwback Image

– Dolph Ziggler will be on Kennedy Nation on FOX News tonight at 9PM ET.

– Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following photo from an old WWF merchandise catalog…

My first job at @WWE was modeling merch! Did anyone else have this awesome Rockers tee??? #TBT pic.twitter.com/dopSYzhfyK — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) December 13, 2018

– Here is the cold open for tonight’s Impact Wrestling….