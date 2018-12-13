Quantcast

 

wrestling / News

Various News: Dolph Ziggler Appearing on FOX News Tonight, Cold Open For Tonight’s Impact, Stephanie McMahon Posts Throwback Image

December 13, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Dolph Ziggler WWE

– Dolph Ziggler will be on Kennedy Nation on FOX News tonight at 9PM ET.

– Stephanie McMahon tweeted the following photo from an old WWF merchandise catalog…

– Here is the cold open for tonight’s Impact Wrestling….

article topics :

Dolph Ziggler, Stephanie McMahon, WWE, Larry Csonka

Loading...

Spotlights

loading


More Stories

loading