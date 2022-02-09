Dolph Ziggler Appears on NXT, Brawls With Tommaso Ciampa

Dolph Ziggler worked on a Tuesday night, appearing on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT to face off with Tomasso Ciampa, Bron Breakker and Santos Escobar. Ziggler appeared during the NXT Championship Summit on tonight’s show between Breakker and Escobar, coming down to address Breakker after their taunting each other online last week.

Ziggler teased the idea of going after Breakker and talked about how he was being paid extra to appear on NXT, but also pointed out that Breakker was looking past his match with Escobar next week at Vengeance Day and focusing on him instead. Ciampa then came down and gave a reminder that he’s got the next title shot. Ziggler insulted Ciampa, only to get kicked in the face which then turned into a brawl between the two.