WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Bringing Comedy Show to Survivor Series Weekend, New Total Divas Preview, WWE Free Match

– Dolph Ziggler is bringing his “DZ & Friends” comedy show to WWE Survivor Series weekend in Los Angeles.

NOVEMBER 15 #DZandFriends Does Hollywood @TheComedyStore

my roast battle BFF @sarahtiana & I have comics, wrestlers, special guests & A LIVE #AskTheHeel

🚨+VIP meet & greet🚨

GET TICKETS HERE⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/PIiPpI3F0O — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) October 16, 2018

– Here is a new Total Divas preview video…

– Here is a new WWE free match, featuring Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. Lay-Cool from WWE TLC 2010…