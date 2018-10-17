wrestling / News
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Bringing Comedy Show to Survivor Series Weekend, New Total Divas Preview, WWE Free Match
October 17, 2018 | Posted by
– Dolph Ziggler is bringing his “DZ & Friends” comedy show to WWE Survivor Series weekend in Los Angeles.
NOVEMBER 15 #DZandFriends Does Hollywood @TheComedyStore
my roast battle BFF @sarahtiana & I have comics, wrestlers, special guests & A LIVE #AskTheHeel
🚨+VIP meet & greet🚨
GET TICKETS HERE⬇️⬇️⬇️https://t.co/PIiPpI3F0O
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) October 16, 2018
– Here is a new Total Divas preview video…
– Here is a new WWE free match, featuring Beth Phoenix & Natalya vs. Lay-Cool from WWE TLC 2010…