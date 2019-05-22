Dolph Ziggler Challenges Kofi Kingston For WWE Super ShowDown (Pics, Video)

– Following his attack on Kofi Kingston on this week’s Smackdown, Dolph Ziggler laid out a challenge to the WWE Champion for a match at WWE Super ShowDown. As you can see in the below video, Ziggler came out later in the night to explain why he assaulted Kingston, saying it’s all about the championship.

Ziggler said he had no other choice than to attack Kingston, because it should have been him to get a championship match at WrestleMania and take the title from Daniel Bryan. He laid out the challenge to Kingston for the PPV and said that when he wins the title, it will be him the fans admire, respect and love.

The show takes place on June 7th from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

He gets why you're booing him, but @HEELZiggler has an explanation for you. #SDLive pic.twitter.com/mx9lcqa0t3 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 22, 2019