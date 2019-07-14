wrestling / News
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler Will Happily Beat Up Kevin Owens Tonight, Aiden English Works Out With Sheamus, Cezar Bononi Has a Message for Tournament Competitors
– Before WWE announced Dolph Ziggler vs. Kevin Owens on tonight’s Extreme Rules card, Dolph Ziggler cut a promo in the arena and shared it on Twitter. You can check out that video below.
Dolph Ziggler stated, “I get paid when I wrestle. I get paid to fight. I show up. I do my job. I don’t really care about you enough to keep responding, but work has me contractually obligated to do so. So, if you happen to make your way in here, I will be here. I will happily kick the crap out of you and get paid for it with a smile on my face. So Kevin, good luck getting in because you’ll need some more later.”
The caption reads, “wwe paid me to be in Philadelphia, anyway + I get a bonus for fighting anyone. Could care less, but if you can make it in/you’re on k.o”
wwe paid me to be in Philadelphia, anyway + I get a bonus for fighting anyone. Could care less, but if you can make it in/you’re on k.o pic.twitter.com/CEEyQWiTEc
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) July 14, 2019
– Sheamus released a new Celtic Warrior Workouts video. The latest video features Aiden English.
– NXT released a video with Cezar Bononi, who has a message for the competitors in the NXT Breakout tournament. You can check out that video below.
#NXTBreakoutTourney competitors, heed this advice from someone who knows all about being a "Future Star" in #WWENXT… @cezarbononi_wwe! pic.twitter.com/yMKgt4x60j
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) July 14, 2019
