Dolph Ziggler On Diversifying As A Performer: ‘I Like Being Able to Branch Out’

Dolph Ziggler appeared on The Archive of B-Sox podcast last week and talked about exploring other venues as an entertainer and combining his comedy aspirations with his wrestling career (via Wrestling Inc). He’s still on the roster for WWE Raw but has also been looking further afield for future opportunities. You can read a few highlights from Ziggler and listen to the complete episode below.

On his current standing and experiences as a member of the wrestling industry: “I love what I do, I feel great, and I’ve been very lucky injury-wise. In 19 years, I think I’ve missed a couple of weeks of work.”

On his future plans for his continuing career: “It’s really fun for me to devote half of my week to [comedy]. You don’t get to wrestle forever. I’ve been very lucky so far and may be here for 10 non-stop years in a row … but I like being able to branch out — whether it’s to go talk politics somewhere, do an interview, do a one-man show, do an improv show, do an audition for something on Broadway.”

On finding new stages and venues to use as an entertainer: “That helps you as a standup, but it also helps you in the ring … so, either way it’s a win-win. But I would love in 15 years from now I’m showing up in WWE four times a year to wrestle somebody in a big match and the rest of the year I’m bouncing around being Mick Foley or doing a comedy show.”