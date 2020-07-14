wrestling / News
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre Face Off on Raw, Promo For This Week’s NXT
July 13, 2020 | Posted by
– Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre faced off ahead of their WWE Championship match this weekend on tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see a clip of the two going face to face during the VIP Lounge segment on the show:
– WWE posted a promo for this week’s episode of NXT hyping the beginning of Keith Lee’s NXT Championship reign:
