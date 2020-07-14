wrestling / News

WWE News: Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre Face Off on Raw, Promo For This Week’s NXT

July 13, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dolph Ziggler Raw

– Dolph Ziggler and Drew McIntyre faced off ahead of their WWE Championship match this weekend on tonight’s episode of Raw. You can see a clip of the two going face to face during the VIP Lounge segment on the show:

– WWE posted a promo for this week’s episode of NXT hyping the beginning of Keith Lee’s NXT Championship reign:

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, NXT, RAW, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading