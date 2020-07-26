wrestling / News

Dolph Ziggler vs. Drew McIntyre On Raw Changed to Non-Title Match

July 26, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Dolph Ziggler Drew McIntyre Raw

Dolph Ziggler’s rematch with Drew McIntyre has undergone an apparent change, with the WWE Championship no longer on the line. As noted last week, Ziggler got a rematch after begging McIntyre on Raw and agreeing to McIntyre being able to set any stipulation he wanted.

The new preview for the match now describes is as not being for the title, as you can see below:

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre agreed to face Dolph Ziggler in a non-title rematch, but this time, he gets to choose the stipulation.

The Showoff thought he had the upper hand on McIntyre at The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules when he chose to challenge for the WWE Title in a match where Extreme Rules applied only to Ziggler. Despite Ziggler’s clear advantage, McIntyre overcame the odds and retained his title.

When McIntyre attempted to turn his attention toward SummerSlam and finding a worthy opponent, Ziggler crashed the scene and demanded another match. McIntyre initially refused, but when Ziggler offered him the chance to pick the stipulation, the WWE Champion accepted. McIntyre declared that he’s going to make Ziggler sweat, much in the same way The Showoff did ahead of The Horror Show at WWE Extreme Rules, and reveal the stipulation only just before the bell rings.

What stipulation will McIntyre choose? Find out this Monday on Raw at 8/7 C on USA!

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dolph Ziggler, Drew McIntyre, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading