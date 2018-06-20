wrestling / News
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre Want More Titles, Speculation on WWE Doing NJPW Style Press Conferences, Mustafa Ali Comments on 205 Live Main Event
– Following Dolph Ziggler’s IC Title win on Monday’s Raw, he & Drew McIntyre have teased that they want more championships…
I know everyone has been waiting to see what controversial truth bombs will be dropped next. All I have to say is this– do we have your undivided attention now?? #BURNEDITDOWN #Raw pic.twitter.com/DfC9Eu6eN5
— Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 19, 2018
the only thing as sad as the fan fiction you’re all tweeting for #RAW next week, will be the look on your faces, when WE add 3 more titles to our alliance! I can’t wait to be even richer pic.twitter.com/ekrSoJho4v
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) June 20, 2018
– Dave Meltzer was asked about the possibility of WWE doing post-event press conferences like NJPW. He responded…
When Levesque is in charge, I'd put the odds of that as better than 50% https://t.co/mVQbZFnJVv
— Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) June 20, 2018
– Mustafa Ali posted the following on Twitter, commenting on last night’s WWE 205 Live main event…
My only regret is there was no Spanish announce table to do the Spanish fly off of. pic.twitter.com/fUgtJkihZa
— Mustafa Ali (@MustafaAliWWE) June 20, 2018