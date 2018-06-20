WWE News: Dolph Ziggler & Drew McIntyre Want More Titles, Speculation on WWE Doing NJPW Style Press Conferences, Mustafa Ali Comments on 205 Live Main Event

– Following Dolph Ziggler’s IC Title win on Monday’s Raw, he & Drew McIntyre have teased that they want more championships…

I know everyone has been waiting to see what controversial truth bombs will be dropped next. All I have to say is this– do we have your undivided attention now?? #BURNEDITDOWN #Raw pic.twitter.com/DfC9Eu6eN5 — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 19, 2018

the only thing as sad as the fan fiction you’re all tweeting for #RAW next week, will be the look on your faces, when WE add 3 more titles to our alliance! I can’t wait to be even richer pic.twitter.com/ekrSoJho4v — Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) June 20, 2018

– Dave Meltzer was asked about the possibility of WWE doing post-event press conferences like NJPW. He responded…

When Levesque is in charge, I'd put the odds of that as better than 50% https://t.co/mVQbZFnJVv — Dave Meltzer (@davemeltzerWON) June 20, 2018

– Mustafa Ali posted the following on Twitter, commenting on last night’s WWE 205 Live main event…