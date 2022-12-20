Dolph Ziggler Embraces Being a Veteran, Talks Performing On Holiday Tours

Dolph Ziggler is a veteran in the WWE locker room, and he recently weighed in on embracing that status and more. Ziggler appeared on Andy’s Hall Pass for a new interview and you can see some highlights below:

On performing during the holiday season: “Of course it does [have special meaning]. Because one, the season is great. Because it means you get to see some relatives and friends that you don’t always see. But two, it also means — one of my favorite times of year is doing that ‘around the holidays tour’ where the kids are off school, the crowds are full. Everyone’s got some holiday joy to them, we have a blast doing the show. It’s so fun, extra intensity. A lot of people’s Christmas presents or holiday presents were these tickets. And it makes it so special for us.”

On being more of a veteran and embracing it: “Oh yeah, of course. And my favorite thing is if someone goes, ‘Oh, he’s an old vet,’ well yeah. I can help people out backstage, I’m good at my job, and I’m comfortable enough, knowing how good I am, that I can help. But also I go like, ‘I’m not just here to help.’ I also have this ego and have this talent that I go, ‘Damnit, I want to steal the show every night no matter where I am or if I’m on the card or not.’ So I embrace that, because I love the business and I have one damn goal. It’s not titles, it’s not a certain match, person or whatever. It’s to have this business be better because I was involved in it and when I leave, it’s better because I was a part of it. That’s the important part.”

