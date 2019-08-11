Dolph Ziggler Says He’s Prepared for the ‘Psychotic Bull’ Goldberg, Will Only Walk Away When Someone Out-Wrestles Him, Says It Hasn’t Happened Yet

– WWE released a backstage interview with Dolph Ziggler ahead of Summerslam tonight. Ziggler discussed his preparition for Goldberg and said only someone out-wrestling or out-proving him is what it would take for him to walk away from WWE. You can check out that interview and some highlights below.

Dolph Ziggler on how prepared he is for tonight: “I think if anyone could ever be prepared for a Goldberg match, it would be me. I’ve made a career out of being prepared for any opponents, whether it be cash-in, whether it’d be someone showing up, someone going down with an injury and showing up for a match against me, I think I’ve made a career out of preparing for every single person that exists in wrestling just in case, so I had a chance to beat them. It’s a mental game as well as a physical game, but Goldberg is clearly a psychotic bull that can pull energy from anywhere. No matter what year it is, he has this aura around him that makes him a champion, an ass-kicker in everyone’s eyes, no matter what the situation. My best best is to be prepared for Goldberg 1,000 percent by doing this job every single day for the last 15 years. And not only that, I know my stamina can go all night long with anybody. If it was 1997, I’d be in the ring with Shawn Michaels, seeing if he could hang with me. So, I’ve got Goldberg tonight. I was a fan of his growing up. I know he can do anything. I know he’s got these bursts of strength that can explode the ring and dominate opponents. I get it past the couple-minute point, that’s when my second wind comes in, and that’s where his goes down.”

Ziggler on facing Goldberg in the same place where he beat Brock Lesnar: “Um, I don’t really watch old wrestling, Goldberg or Brock Lesnar matches, so I guess that happened here. I don’t see how what city it is plays into the match that I’m in. I feel like, possibly, because it’s such a big moment and fans from all over the world, I feel like some of them will be smart enough to know who the real good guy is in this match, the guy standing up for the locker room, where he may not say the things that you like, but I’m sure as hell here all the time, every single night. Unless I gotta disappear for a while, but I sure as hell haven’t just hopped in and out for the last 15 years. I’ve been here proving how good I am. Until someone out-wrestles me, out-proves me, I’ll walk away. That hasn’t happened yet.”

Ziggler on if he can make it to his match with The Miz tomorrow: “I’ll make it there. I’ve made a career out of winning matches I wasn’t supposed to or beating the hell out of somebody I wasn’t supposed to. The fact that Miz giddily gave up his match at Summerslam to let someone else do it for him, 1) speaks volume about The Miz; and that he is so focused on outside activities and doing other and being famous and doing talk shows that he claims to be this great wrestler, he really isn’t.”

Dolph Ziggler after Cesaro interjects and agrees with him: “Cesaro is a gentleman and a fantastic wrestler and the only wrestler who can go toe-to-toe with me for 60 minutes is him. So, I take his opinion, and it means a lot to me. It sure as hell should mean a lot to you guys, especially if you’re still filming.”

If using any of the above quotes, please use a h/t for 411mania.com for the transcription.