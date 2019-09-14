Dolph Ziggler Meets Nikki Bella’s New Boyfriend Artem at Wine Release Party

– The Bella Twins released a new vlog showcasing their new wine release party for Belle Ridici that was held in Arizona at The Covenant. During the event, Nikki Bella’s current boyfriend, Artem Chigvintsev, was introduced to her ex-boyfriend, WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler. You can check out that video below.

Nikki Bella previously dated Dolph Ziggler before she got together with John Cena.