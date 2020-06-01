Various News: Ziggler Reaches 500th Match Since 2006, MLW Postpones NYC & Philly Shows, Latest ROH Week by Week

– According to North American Wrestling Rankings, Dolph Ziggler worked his 500th match since November 2006 with his participation in the Battle Royal on Smackdown last week. That is the most of any WWE wrestler in that time period.

– MLW has rescheduled their July shows due to the ongoing pandemic. The July 16th show in New York City has been postponed to February 4th, 2021 at the Melrose Ballroom. The July 18th show in Philadelphia has been postponed to December 5th at the 2300 Arena. Tickets purchased for the original shows will be honored.

– On this episode of ROH Week By Week with Quinn McKay, find out what made Marty Scurll speechless, get an update from Flip Gordon and much more.