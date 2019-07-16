wrestling / News
Note On Summerslam Plans for Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz
July 16, 2019 | Posted by
Last night’s RAW segment between Dolph Ziggler and The Miz seemed to indicate that a match between the two at Summerslam was in the works, but it appears not. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that he was told that the current plan isn’t to have a Ziggler vs. Miz match at Summerslam.
