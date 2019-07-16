wrestling / News

Note On Summerslam Plans for Dolph Ziggler vs. The Miz

July 16, 2019 | Posted by Ashish
WWE Smackdown DOlph Ziggler

Last night’s RAW segment between Dolph Ziggler and The Miz seemed to indicate that a match between the two at Summerslam was in the works, but it appears not. On the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer said that he was told that the current plan isn’t to have a Ziggler vs. Miz match at Summerslam.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dolph Ziggler, Miz, Ashish

More Stories

loading