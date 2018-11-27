Quantcast

 

WWE News: Dolph Ziggler on MTV Tonight, 5 Things You Need to Know Before Smackdown, Pete Dunne Comments on UK Indie Scene

November 27, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Dolph Ziggler WWE

– Dolph Ziggler will be the host of The Challenge: Final Reckoning reunion show tonight on MTV at 9 PM ET.

– Pete Dunne posted the following on Twitter, commenting on the state of the UK Indie scene…

– WWE posted the following 5 things you need to know before tonight’s Smackdown video…

– Here is Curt Hawkins, hyping tonight’s appearance on Mixed Match Challenge…

