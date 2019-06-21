wrestling / News

Various News: Dolph Ziggler On His Lack of Fan Support, NJPW Video Hypes Robbie Eagles vs. Will Ospreay, List This Looks At Longest Waits From Debut To WWE Title

June 21, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
WWE Smackdown DOlph Ziggler

– Dolph Ziggler posted a new tweet in which he seems to rage at the WWE fans for turning their backs on him over the years. He wrote:

– The latest edition of WWE List This looks at the longest waits from WWE debut to winning the WWE title.

– New Japan Pro Wrestling has posted a new video hyping the IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship match between Will Ospreay and Robbie Eagles at Southern Showdown event in Melbourne, Australia on June 29. It will be available on FITE TV. Here’s the full card:

*IWGP Champion Kazuchika Okada & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Jay White & Bad Luck Fale

*IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Will Ospreay vs. Robbie Eagles

*IWGP Tag Team Champions The Guerrillas of Destiny vs. Juice Robinson & Mikey Nicholls

*Rocky Romero vs. El Phantasmo

*Tomohiro Ishii & YOSHI-HASHI vs. Yujiro Takahashi & Chase Owens

*Toru Yano & Roppongi 3K vs. Taiji Ishimori & Gedo & Gino Gambino

*Slex vs. Aaron Solow

*Toa Henare & Shota Umino & Ren Narita vs. Mark Tui & Andrew Villalobos & Michael Richards.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dolph Ziggler, NJPW Southern Showdown, Will Ospreay, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading