wrestling / News
Dolph Ziggler on How His WWE Return Came About, Why He Took Time Off, Where New Character Came From
– Dolph Ziggler appeared on Sunday Night’s Main Event and discussed his return to WWE, why he took time off and more. Highlights and the full podcast are below:
On his time off and how his match with Kofi Kingston came about: “Well I mean, a lot of people online tell me that it is very last-minute, but as someone who has worked closely with the boss and the company for 15 years, it was set up for about three months. But I asked for a specific time away to be off of television, because I thought my character had kinda done the same thing over and over and maybe lost eight or nine, or nine and a half times out of ten, and we needed to get something fresh or different with it. So I asked for 90 days to go away. And I can’t sit at home. I’m a psychopath, I’ve been living out of a suitcase for 15 years. So I also got to do standup sets and do some different things, and work with my brother writing some other stuff, and sketches and improv. But also, I just needed to be away from this, the TV show on television, character-wise. Because I’ve been very lucky for 14 and a half years; I’ve only probably missed a month, month in a half in 14 and a half years, to where I needed to be off TV for a little bit. The cool part was, I have this other job where I can go get better at that while I’m refreshing my character.”
On his involvement in his new character: “It was something that came up from, I was kinda given that backstage, I would say. You need different wrinkles … but I also couldn’t just be gone for three months, and come back and say, ‘Hey, I’m a plumber now!’ Or, ‘I’m a vampire!’ You can’t do that. There’s been too much time invested character-wise. So that’s why I still had to come back as me. But also, it’s a connotation of, I am genuinely jealous in real life of Kofi Kingston going to WrestleMania and winning the WWE Title. So to that extent, I got to say, ‘Hey, man. I am jealous of this guy. I want to take him down.’ So that part, the germ of that idea was from me.”
On the status of his current run: “I am full-time, on weekends, live events, TV, PPV. Everything they ask me to do, I am there for it.”
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Sunday Night’s Main Event with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.
More Trending Stories
- Batista & Chris Jericho Discuss Their Experiences Working Backstage with Vince McMahon, Why They Got Along With Him
- Bruce Prichard Explains Why WCW Should’ve Saved Hulk Hogan vs. Goldberg for PPV Instead of Nitro, Thoughts on Rumor of Hogan Agreeing to Job in Exchange for Getting Win Back Later
- Gabe Sapolsky Disappointed by Kenny Omega ‘Blood Money’ Comments on WWE Network Airing EVOLVE Opposite AEW Fight for the Fallen
- Sean Waltman Recalls His 1994 Match With Bret Hart, Hart Trying to Get Him Over, It Being His Favorite Match