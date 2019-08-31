wrestling / News
Dolph Ziggler on If He’ll Be Watching All Out, Favorite Female Wrestler
August 30, 2019
– Dolph Ziggler did a Q&A on Twitter and discussed whether he’ll watch AEW All Out, his favorite female wrestler and more. You can see some highlights below:
Would he leave the main roster for NXT: “Nah.”
On his tag team name with Robert Roode: “I’d prefer to not have one & just continues to be great at our jobs.”
On if he’ll be watching All Out: “Nah. Hope it goes great! That’s good for everyone.”
On which woman in WWE he would want to tag with him and Roode: “Rene[e Young].”
On his favorite female wrestler right now: “Naomi. Always Naomi.”
