Dolph Ziggler on If He’ll Be Watching All Out, Favorite Female Wrestler

– Dolph Ziggler did a Q&A on Twitter and discussed whether he’ll watch AEW All Out, his favorite female wrestler and more. You can see some highlights below:

Would he leave the main roster for NXT: “Nah.”

On his tag team name with Robert Roode: “I’d prefer to not have one & just continues to be great at our jobs.”

On if he’ll be watching All Out: “Nah. Hope it goes great! That’s good for everyone.”

On which woman in WWE he would want to tag with him and Roode: “Rene[e Young].”

On his favorite female wrestler right now: “Naomi. Always Naomi.”