Dolph Ziggler Points Out He Doesn’t Have Any Merchandise
July 10, 2021 | Posted by
In a post on Twitter, a fan noted that they’ve never seen anyone wearing Dolph Ziggler merchandise, which prompted Ziggler to explain that it was because he doesn’t have any.
He wrote: “To be fair, WWE doesn’t sell any.”
The only WWE merchandise on sale right now for Ziggler is a youth-sized T-shirt from 2019.
To be fair, WWE doesn’t sell any
🤷🏼♂️🤷🏼♂️🤷🏼♂️ https://t.co/GqcEjhf3ud
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) July 10, 2021
