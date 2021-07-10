wrestling / News

Dolph Ziggler Points Out He Doesn’t Have Any Merchandise

July 10, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
In a post on Twitter, a fan noted that they’ve never seen anyone wearing Dolph Ziggler merchandise, which prompted Ziggler to explain that it was because he doesn’t have any.

He wrote: “To be fair, WWE doesn’t sell any.

The only WWE merchandise on sale right now for Ziggler is a youth-sized T-shirt from 2019.

