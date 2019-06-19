wrestling / News
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler on How He’s Preparing For Stomping Grounds, Heavy Machinery React to Getting Tag Team Title Shot
– WWE posted video of Dolph Ziggler backstage being interviewed by Cathy Kelley after his win over Xavier Woods. Asked how he will prepare for Kofi Kingston at Stomping Grounds, Ziggler said he will prepare the same way he always does. He says he was proud of Kofi for winning the WWE Championship, but then came to realize that Kingston is a phony. He says Kingston is fantastic at what he does but is nothing without the New Day, and locked in a steel cage, Kingston will realize that no one has his back, and Ziggler will walk out with the title:
– WWE also posted video of Heavy Machinery reacting to their getting a Smackdown Tag Team Title shot at Stomping Grounds. The two will face Daniel Bryan and Rowan for the championships, and Otis & Tucker discussed their title opportunity in the backstage promo:
