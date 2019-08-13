wrestling / News
Dolph Ziggler vs. Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston Advertised For 10/4 WWE SmackDown
– While nothing is official, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Randy Orton is being locally advertised for the 10/4 Smackdown FOX debut by the Staples Center in Los Angeles. As always, card is subject to change and it’s likely that the triple threat match will serve as a dark match.
The 10/4 SmackDown will mark the show’s debut on Fox and is also the 20th anniversary celebration of the show. Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair and Sting are all advertised to make special appearances on the broadcast.
.@WWE Superstars past & present will be on hand to celebrate the 20th Anniversary of SmackDown Live including Brock Lesnar, Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair & Sting. Tix go on sale this Fri at 10am! pic.twitter.com/aIP5tUw2wz
— STAPLES Center (@STAPLESCenter) August 13, 2019
