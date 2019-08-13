Dolph Ziggler vs. Randy Orton vs. Kofi Kingston Advertised For 10/4 WWE SmackDown

– While nothing is official, WWE Champion Kofi Kingston vs. Dolph Ziggler vs. Randy Orton is being locally advertised for the 10/4 Smackdown FOX debut by the Staples Center in Los Angeles. As always, card is subject to change and it’s likely that the triple threat match will serve as a dark match.

The 10/4 SmackDown will mark the show’s debut on Fox and is also the 20th anniversary celebration of the show. Kurt Angle, Lita, Mick Foley, Booker T, Hulk Hogan, Trish Stratus, Goldberg, Jerry Lawler, Mark Henry, Ric Flair and Sting are all advertised to make special appearances on the broadcast.