Dolph Ziggler Reacts To The Rock Supporting Him As WWE Champion
It was reported yesterday that The Rock said that he wanted to see Dolph Ziggler become the WWE Champion, which didn’t sit well with his Extreme Rules opponent Drew McIntyre. Ziggler really liked it though, and said as much on Twitter.
Oh, what’s this?!
CC: @DMcIntyreWWE @TheRock pic.twitter.com/qzqEoa7Tja
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) July 17, 2020
ANOTHER legend signs off on DZ for WWE champ & its the greatest of all time, @TheRock. Appreciate it brother, I truly do. But only 1 man can right this wrong Sunday, ME. See you at #ExtremeRules drew?
haha & I thought MY name didn’t make any sense
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) July 18, 2020
can you please untag me from your never-ending convo about me & how you know more than the rock about who’s good and who sucks at wrestling?
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) July 18, 2020
