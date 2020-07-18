Dolph Ziggler Reacts To The Rock Supporting Him As WWE Champion

It was reported yesterday that The Rock said that he wanted to see Dolph Ziggler become the WWE Champion, which didn’t sit well with his Extreme Rules opponent Drew McIntyre. Ziggler really liked it though, and said as much on Twitter.

He wrote: “ANOTHER legend signs off on DZ for WWE champ & its the greatest of all time, @TheRock. Appreciate it brother, I truly do. But only 1 man can right this wrong Sunday, ME. See you at #ExtremeRules drew? haha & I thought MY name didn’t make any sense”

