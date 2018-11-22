UPDATED: Dolph Ziggler Reportedly Has A Foot Injury

UPDATE: As noted earlier, WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler is apparently dealing with a minor foot injury, hence why he didn’t work a match last Monday on Raw. Dave Meltzer addressed the injury on The Wrestling Observer Radio (via Wrestlezone.com).

Meltzer stated: “Ziggler’s got a foot injury and he may be back within a week. He’s going to be evaluated again on Saturday and he’s going to, as far as I believe, he’s going to Cincinnati for Starrcade. He’ll be evaluated there so there’s a chance he may even be on that show, if he’s okay. It’s not a serious injury, they thought it was a break which would have been a somewhat serious injury but he did not have a broken foot. So whatever it is isn’t that bad, and they expect him back pretty soon.”

ORIGINHAL: Post Wrestling (via SportsKeeda) reports that Dolph Ziggler is currently dealing with a foot injury, although it’s unknown what foot is injured or when the injury occurred. Ziggler was last seen at Survivor Series as one of only two men eliminated from Team RAW (along with Finn Balor). He did not appear on RAW the next night. He’s currently scheduled for WWE’s Starrcade event this weekend, but it’s believed he won’t have a match.