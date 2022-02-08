Dolph Ziggler Responds to Bron Breakker, Teases Appearing on Tonight’s WWE NXT 2.0

– As previously reported, WWE has been teasing a matchup between Dolph Ziggler and Bron Breakker for the NXT Championship, with Breakker even saying that Ziggler is welcome to face him for the NXT title after Breakker beats Santos Escobar at next week’s NXT Vengeance Day show. Ziggler was asked about Breakker’s Twitter comments in a WWE Digital Exclusive during last night’s Monday Night Raw.

In the backstage promo, Dolph Ziggler responded to Breakker’s comments and also teased appearing on tonight’s edition of WWE NXT 2.0. He stated the following:

“I didn’t, but I would assume that everyone in the locker room, including my tag partner Bob, let me know. I appreciate it. People want to make a name for themselves, especially young up-and-comers, you wanna get your name out there, you wanna go above and beyond. NXT is a big deal. Being NXT Champion is a really big deal, but also, you sometimes want to be an even bigger deal, be a man. Now, myself personally, I appreciate the effort, but don’t try to make a name for yourself with me because after a while it’s funny, but then you kind of want to, I don’t know, how do I say this? Slap the hell out of him sometimes. So, if you make it personal towards me, I take it personally. But we can all have a laugh, right? I heard NXT is on Syfy tomorrow. Big night for NXT! Big night for the champ! I’m off tomorrow. Hell, who knows? Anybody could show up, right? Maybe NXT on Syfy gets even bigger. Who’s to say?”

WWE NXT 2.0 airs tonight on SyFy at 8:00 pm ET. Breakker is scheduled to have a Championship Summit with his upcoming Vengeance Day opponent, Santos Escobar.