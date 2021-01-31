wrestling / News

Dolph Ziggler Responds To Fan Who Says He Should Be Happy He Wasn’t In 3MB

January 30, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
A fan on Twitter responded to a post from Dolph Ziggler, in which he disagreed with the take that he should be WWE Champion over Drew McIntyre because he has the most televised losses in WWE history. A fan suggested he should be happy he wasn’t in 3MB.

He replied: “2/3 of 3MB went on to become world champion & the 3rd is the most belovéd wrestler to ever step foot in a locker room.

