Dolph Ziggler Responds To Fan Who Says He Should Be Happy He Wasn’t In 3MB
A fan on Twitter responded to a post from Dolph Ziggler, in which he disagreed with the take that he should be WWE Champion over Drew McIntyre because he has the most televised losses in WWE history. A fan suggested he should be happy he wasn’t in 3MB.
He replied: “2/3 of 3MB went on to become world champion & the 3rd is the most belovéd wrestler to ever step foot in a locker room.”
The person with the most televised losses in WWE history should be champion, not the guy that wins 99.9% of the time? Bad take, bro https://t.co/gVapM9viwh
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 29, 2021
2/3 of 3MB went on to become world champion & the 3rd is the most belovéd wrestler to ever step foot in a locker room. https://t.co/b3sphoAD5W
— Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) January 30, 2021
