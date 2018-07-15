wrestling / News
Dolph Ziggler Retains Intercontinental Title at Extreme Rules (Pics, Video)
– Dolph Ziggler and Seth Rollins served as the main event for Extreme Rules, with Ziggler walking away the winner. You can see pics and video from the match below.
Rollins picked up two wins in the first eight and a half minutes of the match, and was tuning up a boot before McIntyre came in and assaulted Rollins to give Rollins another fall. He continued the assault after the fall was counted, and was ejected from ringside by the referee. That allowed Ziggler to get three fairly quick falls to tie things up. After some back and forth action, Ziggler went up a fall after pinning Rollins and putting his feet on the ropes. The two then went back and forth until the final minutes of the match, when after a series of reversals, Rollins managed to roll Ziggler up for the tying pinfall.
The final moments of the regulation time saw Rollins beat Ziggler to the punch on a superkick and then hit a Stomp, but the pinfall was too late. With a four to four draw, Ziggler was declared still the champion, until Kurt Angle came out. After putting both men over for the “incredible match,” Angle declared a sudden death overtime. Drew McIntyre came back out and distracted Rollins, allowing Ziggler to hit the Zig Zag for the victory.
