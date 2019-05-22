Dolph Ziggler Returns on Smackdown, Attacks Kofi Kingston (Pics, Video)

– Dolph Ziggler made his return to Smackdown tonight and attacked Kofi Kingston. Following Kingston’s match with Sami Zayn on tonight’s episode, Paul Heyman came out and teased the idea that Brock Lesnar might cash in his Money in the Bank contract. Instead, Ziggler came out and laid into Kingston, including putting his head in a char and stomping on it. A stretcher was brought out for Kingston, who was taken away.

Ziggler last appeared during the Royal Rumble. Since then he has been on hiatus with the company as he does his DZ Comedy Tour.