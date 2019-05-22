wrestling / News
Dolph Ziggler Returns on Smackdown, Attacks Kofi Kingston (Pics, Video)
– Dolph Ziggler made his return to Smackdown tonight and attacked Kofi Kingston. Following Kingston’s match with Sami Zayn on tonight’s episode, Paul Heyman came out and teased the idea that Brock Lesnar might cash in his Money in the Bank contract. Instead, Ziggler came out and laid into Kingston, including putting his head in a char and stomping on it. A stretcher was brought out for Kingston, who was taken away.
Ziggler last appeared during the Royal Rumble. Since then he has been on hiatus with the company as he does his DZ Comedy Tour.
This was for you, @WWEBigE.#WWEChampion @TrueKofi got the better of @SamiZayn on #SDLive! #KofivsSami pic.twitter.com/FwccbjZAa4
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2019
UH OH.
Is @BrockLesnar gonna cash in tonight?!? #MITB #SDLive @HeymanHustle @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/N5xVvtfLGr
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2019
Wait….
Is that….@HEELZiggler! What's HE doing here and why is he attacking @TrueKofi?!? #SDLive pic.twitter.com/5alTfpmNEY
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2019
.@HEELZiggler is DISMANTLING the #WWEChampion on #SDLive! @TrueKofi @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/KWlDEjFwjD
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2019
This is too far, @HEELZiggler. #SDLive @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/u36EX1TrwL
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) May 22, 2019
Was it worth it, @HEELZiggler? #SDLive @TrueKofi pic.twitter.com/hZfaVtqtJf
— WWE (@WWE) May 22, 2019
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Says Bret Hart Was Not at Fault for Goldberg’s Injury at WCW Slamboree 1999
- Jim Ross Recalls His Lunch With The Rock and Wanting to Sign Him to a Six-Figure Contract Right Off the Bat
- Eric Bischoff Addresses Heat Between Scott Steiner and Buff Bagwell Going Into Slamboree 1999
- Steve Austin Argues on Twitter Over Fan Attack in Germany, Triple H Beat Up Austin’s Attacker Until Security Intervened