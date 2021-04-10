wrestling / News
WWE News: Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode Retain Tag Titles on Smackdown, Shotzi Blackheart & Scarlett Release New Music Video
April 9, 2021 | Posted by
– Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode are still your Smackdown Tag Team Champions following their title defense on Smackdown. Ziggler & Roode defeated The Street Profits, Otis & Chad Gable, and Rey & Dominik Mysterio in a Fatal Four-Way match on Smackdown to retain the titles. You can check out a clip from the match below.
– Scarlett and Shotzi Blackheart have released a new song and music video with Harley Cameron. You can check out the original song, “Indestructible,” below:
