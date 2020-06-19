wrestling / News

Dolph Ziggler Rumored to Be Moving Brands

June 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Dolph Ziggler SummerSlam Mic

According to a new rumor, Dolph Ziggler is making a brand move. The WrestleVotes Twitter account is reporting that Ziggler is moving from Smackdown to Raw as part of the trade that saw AJ Styles move to Smackdown.

Styles moved to Smackdown from Raw in May for “superstars to be named later” and participated in, ultimately winning, the Intercontinental Championship tournament.

