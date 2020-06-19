wrestling / News
Dolph Ziggler Rumored to Be Moving Brands
June 18, 2020 | Posted by
According to a new rumor, Dolph Ziggler is making a brand move. The WrestleVotes Twitter account is reporting that Ziggler is moving from Smackdown to Raw as part of the trade that saw AJ Styles move to Smackdown.
Styles moved to Smackdown from Raw in May for “superstars to be named later” and participated in, ultimately winning, the Intercontinental Championship tournament.
Source: Dolph Ziggler is moving to RAW as part of the AJ Styles “trade” to SmackDown.
— WrestleVotes (@WrestleVotes) June 19, 2020
