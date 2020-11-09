Dolph Ziggler & Ryback Take Shots at Each Other on Twitter

If you had Dolph Ziggler and Ryback on your Twitter war bingo card, tonight is your night to collect. Ziggler and Ryback ended up trading insults with each other on the platform after Ziggler posted a pic from his Kent State University wrestling days, prompting a response from his former co-worker.

Ryback replied with “#Bridges before #bitches,” which led Ziggler to mock Ryback as a Goldberg ripoff everyone hated working with:

“They called me Goldberg…bc everyone hated wrestling me.”

That brought a reply from Ryback, as you can see below.

“I never heard those chants, was too busy listening to the buildings roar and shake with my Trademarked Feed Me More. What’s next for Ziggy Michaels? Sitting in Gorilla working under P**sy Paul’s Developmental Program?”

They called me Goldblerg …bc everyone hated wrestling me — Nic Nemeth (@HEELZiggler) November 8, 2020