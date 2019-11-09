Dolph Ziggler Said He Threatened to Quit WWE Over Summerslam Match With Goldberg

In an interview with Talksport’s Alex McCarthy (clip posted below), Dolph Ziggler revealed that he threatened to quit WWE over the original plan for his match with Goldberg at Summerslam. The match ended in under two minutes after Goldberg kicked out of two superkicks then hit the spear and jackhammer for the win. According to Ziggler, it was supposed to be even shorter.

He said: “Okay I’m here to do business and do special things. I try not to be the fan. I find out what the business is and I’m like ‘Cool this will be a special moment.’ But as a kid, yeah, big time fan. And having that like ‘You’re the guy to do this. To set the record straight and give this guy this awesome match. I’m like, ‘Fantastic.’ Then they go, ‘it’s gonna be bell spear’ and I go ‘Come on.’ So I fought all day long, threatened to leave, threatened to quit. Do anything I can do — ‘Give me two damn minutes!’ And I got a minute, whatever, what are you gonna do?”