Dolph Ziggler Says He Deserves The WWE Championship At Fastlane

March 8, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
Dolph Ziggler WWE

– Dolph Ziggler posted the following videos on Twitter, running down his opponents at Sunday’s WWE Fastlane PPV, noting that he’s been held back and was punished for being an “internet darling.” Ziggler also says he deserves the WWE championship…

Dolph Ziggler, WWE, WWE Fastlane

