wrestling / News
Dolph Ziggler Says He Deserves The WWE Championship At Fastlane
March 8, 2018 | Posted by
– Dolph Ziggler posted the following videos on Twitter, running down his opponents at Sunday’s WWE Fastlane PPV, noting that he’s been held back and was punished for being an “internet darling.” Ziggler also says he deserves the WWE championship…
See you at #WWE #FastLane
later, marks
cc @Hooters pic.twitter.com/pnIFkHfxjF
— Dolph Ziggler (@HEELZiggler) March 8, 2018
