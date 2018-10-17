Dolph Ziggler Says His World Title Win Over Alberto Del Rio Was Not The Biggest Moment Of His Career

Dolph Ziggler did a media call ahead of Monday’s Raw (transcript via Wrestling Inc), and when asked about the most important moment of his career, gave a surprising answer…

On The Biggest Moment Of His Career: “No, it’s not [my favorite] safe to say that,” Ziggler said about taking the title from Alberto Del Rio. “It’s a cool moment, and the reason it happened was because of the fans, and how we all worked to make it come together. It was a pretty awesome thing, I will never forget it. But a lot of moments that have been bigger for me are being hurt, and having a pulled groin or separated shoulder, and still going out and doing 30 or 45 minute matches, and setting the bar for everyone else even when I’m not a 100 percent.”

On His Favorite Matches: “So those matches, and I openly talked about it. Live events, when I have the free rein to do whatever the hell I want, and I take advantage of it,” Ziggler stated. “Those are the moments that I think about the most, and they will be great in my book. But of course, on paper, the world title match… it was awesome man. The reactions were there, the story was built for years, someone who hadn’t gotten his due, and finally because of the fans and hard work, it all came together that night.”