Dolph Ziggler Says WWE Universe Doesn’t Deserve Him, Leaves US Title in Ring on Smackdown (Pics, Video)

– Dolph Ziggler seemed to reliquish the WWE United States Championship during his Championship Celebration on this week’s Smackdown. You can see pics and video of Ziggler’s segment below, which did a full retrospective of his WWE career. Ziggler then claimed that the WWE Universe didn’t deserve him and put the title in the middle of the ring, leaving it behind as he walked out.

Whether this is truly Ziggler giving up the title or not isn’t known, and WWE has yet to say anything either way about the angle.